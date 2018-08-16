Pulse.com.gh logo
2 busted for drug trafficking at Aviance Cargo village


  • Published:
play

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested two persons for trafficking narcotics at the Aviance Cargo Village.

The suspect,  Albert Adoquaye Acquaye, driver was arrested by operatives of NACOB after the KIA Frontier Truck with registration number GW 58-14 that he was driving was intercepted at the Aviance Cargo Village.

Upon arrest Adoquaye Acquaye, the driver of the truck mentioned the name of Ago Lartey aka President Nikky as sender and owner of the consignment.

A thorough search on the KIA Frontier truck indicated Forty-Five (45) boxes which contained Six Hundred and twenty-five (625) compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa and two (2) lunch boxes containing brownish substances also suspected to be Hashish Oil, an extract of narcotic drug all concealed among dried ginger for export.

play

 

Surveillance mounted at Ago Lartey’s residence at Ashalley Botwe, led to his arrest on board a hired small KIA truck "Abossey Okai Macho". Thorough search of the vehicle revealed eight (8) sacks of dried ginger.

Further search in his black back pack bag revealed three (3) small compressed dried leaves which he claimed ownership and stated were for personal consumption.

Ago Lartey upon interrogation and investigation stated that the intercepted cannabis sativa and dried ginger were packed in his house by one Danny.

Danny is currently at large, whiles the exhibits have been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for analytical examination and report.

Ago Lartey has been prosecuted and currently in prison’s custody pending final verdict of the matter whiles Albert Adoquaye Acquaye (driver) has been granted bail.

NACOB admonished the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.

