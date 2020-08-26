Tuesday’s clash happened while the soldiers were protecting the property believed to be owned by the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa.

However, the coalition of Ga communities which comprises of over 20 communities refused to allow the soldiers protect the land.

According to them, the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council were taking their farmlands from them.

This led to some exchanges, which quickly escalated into a melee, with the residents brutalising the soldiers.

Speaking Accra-based Citi FM, the Divisional Chief of Obom Traditional Council, Nii Kpakpo Amartey said the Ghana Armed Forces have themselves to blame for getting involved in chieftaincy issues.

“Practically, we are not in an era of tribal intimidation. So the Akyem Mponuahene and the estate development company should be mindful that administrative boundaries do not serve as chieftaincy boundaries,” he said.

“Moreover, nobody is above the laws of the country. We are stating emphatically that we will not sit idle and watch on for these atrocities to go on. We the members of the affected communities are prepared to tame them as men of valour and might.

“We are certain that the office of the President will not superintend over land guard issues so the office must act swiftly to bring the activities of these hooligans to a halt before any escalation.”

Meanwhile, one of the assaulted soldiers said they weren’t doing anything illegal when the angry residents pounced on them.

“Our work is that we give warning shots so when the other side stops, both leaders will sit down and talk. But this one didn’t happen like that,” he told Citi FM.

“They came and attacked us and said we came here voluntarily and not by assignments. We are known soldiers and we are not doing illegal or criminal work. My major concern is that the people didn’t ask us anything and they started beating us.”