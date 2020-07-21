A team of police and military personnel stormed Dome and Agbogbloshie in Accra to ensure that the safety measures are being adhered to.

However, some residents were spotted moving about in public spaces without wearing face masks or shields.

Police and military personnel stormed Dome and Agbogbloshie to enforce safety protocols

Those arrested were subsequently made to sweep the streets and desilt gutters of their respective areas.

TV3 News reports that some were passengers who were on board public transport and motorbike riders without the face masks.

“They [those arrested] were given brooms and shovels, directed and supervised by the police and military to sweep the streets and gutters for disobeying President’s Akufo-Addo’s directive on facemask wearing,” the station’s correspondent, Frederick Clarence Williams said.

A new Executive Instrument (E.I 164) signed by President Akufo-Addo means it is now an offence to step in public without wearing a face mask.

Those who fail to wear face masks in public could face between four- and 10- year jail sentences or pay a fine of GHC12,000 to GHC60,000.

