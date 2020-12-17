A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination in September but the results of 497 candidates have been canceled for engaging in various forms of examination malpractice.

According to WAEC, the results of 977 candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged malpractice.

WAEC in a statement said the results have not yet been sent to the Junior High Schools (JHS) but are currently available online at the Council's website - www.waecgh.org. The results can also be checked by dialing the mobile shortcode *944#.

"A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination. This figure is 2.78% higher than the 2019 candidature of 517,332.

"The candidates were from a total of 17,436 schools and the examination was administered at 2,012 centres. Out of the total number of candidates who initially registered, 1.59% were absent," it added.

Stating how to deal with candidates who indulged in examination malpractice, WAEC said it's Final Awards and Examiners Appointment Committee for the BECE has approved several sanctions for students.

The sanctions include the cancellation of the Subject Results of 417 candidates for bringing foreign material into the examination hall and engaging in collusion, cancellation of the Entire Results of 44 candidates for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall, and the withholding of the subject results of 977 candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

It stated: "The withheld results of candidates may be canceled or released based on the outcome of investigations."