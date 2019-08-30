According to a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, announced that a total of 19 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for sending mobile phones to the examination hall.

A total of 173 candidates have had their subject results cancelled for sending foreign materials into the examination hall.

There was a 1.47% increase in the number of candidates who sat for the exams as compared to 2018. In all 517,331 candidates made up of 363,602 males and 253,721 females sat for the examinations.

In addition to that: "2497 subject results have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into alleged examination malpractice. The withheld subject results will either be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations."

The statement said candidates can now access the results which have been hosted on the WAEC website.