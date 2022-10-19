2022 NSMQ: OWASS progresses to quarterfinals with a thundering display

OWASS commenced the contest with a spectacular performance. They managed to answer correctly almost all their questions.

And as well snatched points for answering correctly questions directed to Anlo SHS and Sunyani SHS.

Opoku Ware School did not start round two off on a good foot. But hurriedly rose to the speed, put up their best, and added more points to their mark.

None of the three schools earned the Prudential Life NSMQ star award after their unimpressive performances in the third round.

Although OWASS sat in a comfortable lead, they weren't ready to relax for the win. They left no question unanswered in the fourth round, earning them chants as 'The True/False Gods'.

With a remarkable performance in the last round, they received the award for winning the Goil Riddle Bonanza.

OWASS proved they were no match for Anlo SHS and Sunyani SHS and retained their seed.