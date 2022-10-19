RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2022 NSMQ: OWASS progresses to quarterfinals with a thundering display

Emmanuel Tornyi

Opoku Ware School maintained its seed and progresses to the quarterfinals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

OWASS NSMQ
OWASS NSMQ

It was an exciting and interesting end of the one-eighth contest at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium and the second contest of the last day featured Opoku Ware School(OWASS), Anlo SHS(ANSECO), and Sunyani SHS(SUSEC).

Read Also

OWASS commenced the contest with a spectacular performance. They managed to answer correctly almost all their questions.

And as well snatched points for answering correctly questions directed to Anlo SHS and Sunyani SHS.

Opoku Ware School did not start round two off on a good foot. But hurriedly rose to the speed, put up their best, and added more points to their mark.

None of the three schools earned the Prudential Life NSMQ star award after their unimpressive performances in the third round.

Opoku Ware School NSMQ
Opoku Ware School NSMQ Pulse Ghana

Although OWASS sat in a comfortable lead, they weren't ready to relax for the win. They left no question unanswered in the fourth round, earning them chants as 'The True/False Gods'.

With a remarkable performance in the last round, they received the award for winning the Goil Riddle Bonanza.

OWASS proved they were no match for Anlo SHS and Sunyani SHS and retained their seed.

Opoku Ware School has made progress to the quarterfinals.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NSMQ fans

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

NSMQ fan of Presec

2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in UK

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa