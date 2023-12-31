2023 marked by economic hardships under NPP government - NDC

In a released statement, General Secretary Fifi Kwetey affirmed that notwithstanding the economic challenges, the National Democratic Congress maintains its dedication to serving the interests of all Ghanaians.

The party is steadfast in its commitment to shaping a future marked by inclusivity, economic development, and social harmony.

“Acknowledging the difficulties faced under the current administration, we embrace the hope that 2024, being an election year, brings forth the chance for positive change.”

It further added, “Let us recognize this upcoming election as an opportunity to shape a brighter future and address the challenges imposed by the present leadership.”

“As we stand at the threshold of a crucial election year, may it inspire renewed hope, optimism, and a collective vision in building the Ghana we want.

“Together, let us navigate the path of change, building a nation that thrives on the principles of democracy, equality, and justice.”