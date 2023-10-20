2023 NSMQ: Achimota School, Opoku Ware and PRESEC-Legon to lock horns in grand finale

Three formidable contenders, who had emerged triumphant from the one-eighth stage with unwavering determination and enthusiasm, stood poised to engage in the grandest, fiercest, and most highly anticipated showdown of the day.

The atmosphere was electric, the audience brimmed with excitement, and the Quiz Mistress, the esteemed Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, exuded an air of majesty as she patiently awaited the commencement of the event.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In this historic contest of the day, there was a remarkable clash between the seven-time champions of the NSMQ competition, PRESEC, and the two-time victors, Mfantsipim School and KETASCO. In the end, PRESEC secured the fifth successive grand finale with 44 points.

The NSMQ auditorium buzzed with anticipation, as enthusiastic spectators filled the seats, showing their unwavering support for the contestants, representing a range of different schools. The contest was expertly overseen by the accomplished Quiz Mistress, Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

As the day drew to a close, Achimota School emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing an impressive 41 points and maintaining an undefeated record.

After much anticipation, the schools witnessed a fiercely competitive academic challenge during the semi-final stage.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Three esteemed schools, Prempeh College, Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary, and Opoku Ware School, showcased their intellectual prowess.

The auditorium was brimming with enthusiastic spectators, mainly students from the participating schools. Opoku Ware School emerged as the champions with 38 points.