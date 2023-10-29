He will be addressing the audience at the competition in honor of NSMQ's 30th anniversary.
2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition
President Akufo-Addo is expected to be the special guest at the grand finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The 2023 finale is a battle of champions all the finalists Achimota School, Opoku Ware School, and Presec, Legon who are eager to secure another trophy for their respective schools.
Heads will be locked as each school is prepared for a showdown as they vie for the coveted bragging rights of the NSMQ championship. The three competing schools are not new to the finale, PRESEC is aiming for an eighth trophy and OWASS for a third, while Achimota School hopes to secure their third trophy also.
The highly anticipated final contest is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the National Theater in Accra.
