2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition

The 2023 finale is a battle of champions all the finalists Achimota School, Opoku Ware School, and Presec, Legon who are eager to secure another trophy for their respective schools.

Heads will be locked as each school is prepared for a showdown as they vie for the coveted bragging rights of the NSMQ championship. The three competing schools are not new to the finale, PRESEC is aiming for an eighth trophy and OWASS for a third, while Achimota School hopes to secure their third trophy also.