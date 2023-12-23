2023 WASSCE results highest achieved since 2015 - Dr. Adutwum

According to the Minister, the 2023 WASSCE results represent a significant milestone, marking the highest performance since the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy in Ghana.

Dr. Adutwum attributed this remarkable achievement to the unwavering dedication of teachers who invested their time and energy to provide additional support and guidance, thereby contributing to the exceptional performance of students.

"We have teachers who have sacrificed their lives so much that they stay after school, they are there before school, and they support these students to work hard so that we can see the outcomes that we are seeing,"

Highlighting the improved performance across various subjects, the Minister asserted that these results reflect the high quality of education delivered in schools across the country, he delved into specific subject results, emphasizing the significant progress observed. He noted that in integrated science, the pass rate increased from 28.7% in 2015 to an impressive 66.82%, showcasing a consistent upward trend over the years.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of the government, headmasters, and teachers, Dr. Adutwum underscored their collective commitment to enhancing the quality of education. He emphasized the importance of providing the necessary resources and support to achieve positive educational outcomes.

In addition to praising the success of the Free Senior High School program, Dr. Adutwum highlighted the significance of targeted interventions to support students struggling with specific subjects and emphasized that intervention classes are designed to boost students' proficiency in the subjects where they face challenges.

"This is something that Wesley Girls has been doing for a long time. They assess students who come to them, and after assessing, they prescribe interventions for them," explained Dr. Adutwum, highlighting the effectiveness of such targeted support mechanisms.

As Ghana celebrates these record-breaking WASSCE results, Dr. Adutwum's remarks underscore the positive impact of educational policies and the dedication of educators to fostering academic excellence.

