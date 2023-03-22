ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana ranked 111th in the 2023 World Happiness ranking

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghana has been ranked 111th on the United Nations (UN) ranking of the happiest 150 countries in the world.

This indicates a drop in the World Happiness Report, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The ranking was based on factors that tend to lead to greater happiness and metrics including GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

The report which was compiled by a group of independent experts acting in their capacities was also based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.

Finland tops the list for the sixth year in a row, with Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands completing the top five.

Mauritius is the highest-ranked African country at 52nd, with no African nation in the top 50.

They were followed by Libya (86th), Cote d' Ivoire (88th), South Africa (91st), Gambia (93rd), Algeria (96th), Liberia (97th), Congo Brazzaville (99th) and Morocco (100th).

Here are the happiest countries in Africa below:

  • Mauritius (52nd)
  • Libya (86th)
  • Cote d' Ivoire (88th)
  • South Africa (91st)
  • Gambia (93rd)
  • Algeria (96th)
  • Liberia (97th)
  • Congo Brazzavlle (99th) 
  • Morocco (100th)
  • Mozambique (101st)
  • Cameroon (102nd)
  • Senegal (103rd)
  • Niger (104th)
  • Gabon (106th)
  • Guinea (109th)
  • Ghana (111th)
  • Burkina Faso (113th)
  • Benin (115th)
  • Comoros (116th)
  • Uganda (117th)
