Ghana ranked 111th in the 2023 World Happiness ranking

The ranking was based on factors that tend to lead to greater happiness and metrics including GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

The report which was compiled by a group of independent experts acting in their capacities was also based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.

Finland tops the list for the sixth year in a row, with Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands completing the top five.

Mauritius is the highest-ranked African country at 52nd, with no African nation in the top 50.

They were followed by Libya (86th), Cote d' Ivoire (88th), South Africa (91st), Gambia (93rd), Algeria (96th), Liberia (97th), Congo Brazzaville (99th) and Morocco (100th).

Here are the happiest countries in Africa below: