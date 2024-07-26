2024 Humanitarian Awards Global nominees announced

Through the awards, the Organisers want to honour and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organisations which will not only

be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing and carefully analysing over a thousand submissions

The much-anticipated Awards event will be in Accra, Ghana.

This year's program will gather change-makers from twenty-three countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana