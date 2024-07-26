2024 Humanitarian Awards Global nominees announced

The awards ceremony which is held annually is aimed at recognizing change makers, NGOs, SDG advocates, volunteer leaders, donors, organisations, philanthropists, corporations, social impact companies and professionals who are advancing the important work of charity each day.
Organisers of Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2024 edition of the awards.
Through the awards, the Organisers want to honour and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.
The Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organisations which will not only
be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.
The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing and carefully analysing over a thousand submissions
The much-anticipated Awards event will be in Accra, Ghana.
This year's program will gather change-makers from twenty-three countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.