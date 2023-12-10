2024 Polls: PNC set March 24 to hold presidential primary

As members ready themselves for this democratic undertaking, the party envisions a lively and engaging process that will significantly contribute to the advancement and triumph of the People's National Convention on the national political platform.

The party's National Executive Committee (NEC) convened a meeting on December 8th and 9th in Accra, where they discussed various important initiatives. These initiatives include:

Regional executives’ elections: January 15th to 31st, 2024

National executive and presidential candidate nominations: February 15th to 20th, 2024

National executive and presidential candidate elections: March 2nd, 2024

This carefully crafted schedule reflects the PNC's commitment to a transparent and participatory democratic process. It provides party members with ample time to engage in the selection of leaders and crucial decision-making leading up to the 2024 polls.

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE PNC STANDING COMMITTEE AND NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN ACCRA, 8TH AND 9TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2023

According to Articles 46 and 45(1a) of the PNC constitution, the Standing Committee and NEC met consecutively in Accra, to address concerning matters towards organizing the party for victory come the 2024 general elections.

Present at the meeting were regional chairmen, regional secretaries, national officers, committees’ chairmen, and council of elders as required by law. The Acting National Chairman, Mr. Bala Salu Maikankan chaired both meetings.

The PNC deliberated and resolved as follows:

a) That regional executives’ elections shall be conducted by the end of January 2024. Nomination shall be opened from 1st to 5th January 2024 and elections conducted from 15th to 31st January 2024. All qualified party members are encouraged to pick forms at the party’s regional offices at an appropriate fee.

b) That nomination for national executives’ positions and that of the presidential candidate are scheduled from 15th to 20th February 2024 and elections held on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

c) That the presidential election shall be held on the 24th March, 2024.

d) The Council of Elders has indicated that they have not instructed any individual or group of individuals to sue any person(s) or entity on behalf of the party. All persons with any grievances should channel such grievances to the appropriate structures of the party for resolution of same.

e) Alhaji Yakubu Yusif and Mr Mohammed Turawah are to act as second and third vice respectively.

We call on the general public to accept our assurances that with this action taken, the party is set to embark on a reorganization to win power, in 2024.

Signed: Janet Asana Nabla

General Secretary