24-hour economy aimed at generating more jobs - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama has emphasized that his proposal for a 24-hour economy aims to generate jobs for Ghana's people.

John Mahama
John Mahama

During a discussion with Catholic Bishops in Sunyani on Saturday, November 18, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer stated that the concept of a 24-hour economy is specifically designed to create employment opportunities.

Mahama introduced the '24-hour Economy' project during a meeting with officials of the country's workers' union on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the commencement of his engagement with key stakeholders in a bid to return to power.

This initiative is part of his broader 'Building Ghana Tour,' where he interacts with stakeholders to outline the policies the next NDC administration would implement to transform the economy.

In addition to the 24-hour economy proposal, Mahama pledged to implement measures to boost the consumption of locally-produced poultry, underlining the NDC's commitment to supporting and expanding sectors such as poultry farming and other thriving local businesses in the region.

