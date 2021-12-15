26-year-old man arrested for killing girlfriend over cheating suspicion

The suspect, Kwasi Bonsu, after the arrest allegedly told the police that he killed the girlfriend whose name has only been given as Samira, a resident of Plazza because she was cheating on him.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, told Daily Graphic that on Monday, December 13, 2021, at around noon, the police had information that the suspect had murdered his girlfriend and that the body was untruthful.

He said the police proceeded to the scene and found the body of a woman aged about 20 years in a prone position with blocks of cement covering the head.

According to him, the police found out that part of the head had been smashed and marks of assault were found on the body adding that the body had since been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

He said the suspect, who was badly injured as a result of the severe beatings by the residents had been sent to the Manhyia Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.