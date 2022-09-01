374 academic programmes at University of Ghana unaccredited — Auditor-General's report

In the report, the Auditor General said "We noted that the University advertised 374 academic programmes on the various web portals that had the accreditation expired or requires re-accreditation during the period under review."

The running of unaccredited courses is in contrast to Section 36 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) which "provides that a person who runs or advertises a tertiary education programme that is not accredited; commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than ten thousand penalty units and not more than twenty thousand penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 20 years, or to both."

It recommended to the Management of the University that they should "expedite action for accreditation and re-accreditation of all new and expired academic programmes respectively."

It has also charged the Management to "liaise with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to take retrospective accreditations to cover all the non-accredited certificates issued to students."

The report has revealed various financial irregularities and infractions, which reflect serious weakness in the system.

One of the many highlights is the revelation by the rapport that, some academic programmes offered by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have not been accredited.

According to the report, "out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited, 190 sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation."

The report has therefore recommended that the management of the school should stop running programmes that have not been accredited or have their accreditation expired until the right things are done.