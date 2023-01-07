4 arrested for possessing over 104 substances suspected to be narcotics

During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢20,000).

Pulse Ghana

The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.

The four suspects were subsequently put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, 2023, where they have been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on January 23, 2023.