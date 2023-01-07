4 arrested for possessing over 104 substances suspected to be narcotics

The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey, and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege.
Police intelligence operation led to the arrest of four suspects for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra region on January 5, 2023
During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢20,000).
The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.
The four suspects were subsequently put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, 2023, where they have been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on January 23, 2023.
The Police team was commended for their dedication and commitment to the service of Ghana.
