4 BECE candidates arrested for examination malpractice

The individuals had violated the examination rules and regulations set forth by WAEC.

Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, John Kapi, confirmed the arrests and emphasized the council's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process by implementing more stringent measures to prevent malpractice.

According to the rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations at WAEC, any breach of these rules is promptly reported to law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, those individuals are charged and brought before the court.

He said one individual was apprehended in the Ashanti region while attempting to enter the examination hall with prepared materials for the candidates. In Tema Central, a female individual was taken into custody for possessing a tablet containing information intended to be communicated to candidates.