RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

4 reasons to take COVID-19 spread in Ghana serious again according to the GMA

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has sounded an alarm of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Ghana Medical Association urges Gov’t to make COVID-19 testing free
Ghana Medical Association urges Gov’t to make COVID-19 testing free

According to the Association, the Delta variant Ian spreading in the communities and it’s leading to a rise in case counts.

Recommended articles

The General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, has said that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.

Here are 4 reasons why you have to take a possible 3rd wave seriously according to the GMA:

1 . The general numbers are also going up, and there are hotspots all over the place, not just in Accra, Ashanti Region and other regions as well. So clearly, this could be the beginning of potentially another third wave.

2 . Ghana’s ability to handle severe critical cases in terms of ICU spaces, generally as a country we don’t have enough space for that category of persons.

3 . In terms of the availability of equipment, oxygen, we don’t have enough, and as it stands now, most of the critical care areas are flooded with covid-19 patience so clearly.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

4 . More young people are succumbing to the disease in this potentially new wave.

The active cases have moved from 1,849 to 2,247, indicating a 398 increment in active cases. Currently, the Ridge Hospital has a total of 16 ICU beds, with 8 beds already occupied.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC petitions Akufo-Addo over allowances for Presidential spouses

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

Here’s all you need to know about the Presidential spouses allowance

Nana-Addo-and-wife-Rebecca

Soldiers demoted for beating residents in Wa

Ghana soldiers

Mahama used $260m to build one interchange; I used $289m to build 3 interchanges - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo