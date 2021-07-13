4 reasons to take COVID-19 spread in Ghana serious again according to the GMA

According to the Association, the Delta variant Ian spreading in the communities and it’s leading to a rise in case counts.
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has sounded an alarm of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the country.
According to the Association, the Delta variant Ian spreading in the communities and it’s leading to a rise in case counts.
The General Secretary of GMA, Dr Justice Yankson, has said that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.
Here are 4 reasons why you have to take a possible 3rd wave seriously according to the GMA:
1 . The general numbers are also going up, and there are hotspots all over the place, not just in Accra, Ashanti Region and other regions as well. So clearly, this could be the beginning of potentially another third wave.
2 . Ghana’s ability to handle severe critical cases in terms of ICU spaces, generally as a country we don’t have enough space for that category of persons.
3 . In terms of the availability of equipment, oxygen, we don’t have enough, and as it stands now, most of the critical care areas are flooded with covid-19 patience so clearly.
4 . More young people are succumbing to the disease in this potentially new wave.
The active cases have moved from 1,849 to 2,247, indicating a 398 increment in active cases. Currently, the Ridge Hospital has a total of 16 ICU beds, with 8 beds already occupied.
