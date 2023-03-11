He explained that “The only reason we still call them suspected cases is that we do not have the laboratory results up to now.”
5 reportedly suspected Measles related deaths - TTH
Professor Alhassan Abdul Mumin, the Head of Pediatrics and Child Health at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), has reportedly said that the facility has recorded five suspected Measles related deaths.
“We have five cases we admitted with suspected measles. The suspected measles have all the features that you will document for a child or a patient that has measles,”
His assertion is contrary to Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu’s claim that no death related to Measles has been recorded.
"For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases"
"There had been no deaths since 2003 though the country records cases annually" he added.
But the Head of Pediatrics and Child Health at the Tamale Teaching Hospital insists that some children have died from the disease.
