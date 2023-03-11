ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

5 reportedly suspected Measles related deaths - TTH

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Alhassan Abdul Mumin, the Head of Pediatrics and Child Health at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), has reportedly said that the facility has recorded five suspected Measles related deaths.

TAMALE-TEACHING-HOSPITAL
TAMALE-TEACHING-HOSPITAL

He explained that “The only reason we still call them suspected cases is that we do not have the laboratory results up to now.”

Recommended articles

“We have five cases we admitted with suspected measles. The suspected measles have all the features that you will document for a child or a patient that has measles,”

His assertion is contrary to Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu’s claim that no death related to Measles has been recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases"

"There had been no deaths since 2003 though the country records cases annually" he added.

But the Head of Pediatrics and Child Health at the Tamale Teaching Hospital insists that some children have died from the disease.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

Video: Military storm Ashaiman to brutalise civilians after alleged killing of soldier

Chairman Wontumi

I have relocated my children in UK to Ghana because of hardship there – Chairman Wontumi

Dominic Nitiwul

We've tripled the salaries of soldiers and the police - Defense Minister

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help

Soldiers arrest 72 Ashaiman residents over colleague’s death, MP cries for help