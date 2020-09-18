The accident also led to the loss of the life of the motorcycle rider who was knocked off by the bullion van.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Obeng Dickson, Commander of the Hohoe Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the driver, a cashier and a Police officer, were the occupants of the van with registration number GN 7144–17.

He said the van, which belonged to Agate Dabot Company, was transferring money from Ho to the Hohoe Branch of the Fidelity Bank.

The Commander said the accident caused damages to boxes containing the cash with the impact forcing them to open and added that the occupants in an attempt to salvage the money were not successful because onlookers picked and called their friends to the scene.

He said information from the occupants of the bullion van revealed that they were travelling with an amount of about GH¢710,000.00 but were only able to retrieve GH¢218,232 after the incident.