533 ghost names uncovered on gov't payroll — Bawumia

Speaking at the 2022 Internal Audit Agency Conference on the theme "Injecting Fiscal Discipline in Resource Mobilization and Utilization for Sustainable Development" in Accra on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Dr. Bawumia revealed that some 148,000 people whose data did not match the identification of anyone in the database of the Ghana Card.

He stated that the government's quest is to achieve fiscal consolidation, and many steps have been taken, including improved revenue mobilization and curbing wastages in the public sector by using digitization.

Dr. Bawumia said "A key focus of the 2022 budget is fiscal consolidation to enhance debt and fiscal sustainability as we implement our economic revitalization and transformation programme to better the lives of Ghanaians.

"Over the last four years, our approach has been to put in measures to build a solid foundation for domestic mobilization, cost saving, and fighting corruption through digital transformation. And considerable progress has been made."

He added: "An exercise just completed last week by the Controller and Accountant General Department shows that 533 people on the CAD have multiple identities in the CAGD database, he revealed.

"In all cases of multiple identities, the employees have more than one CAGD account with different emotes numbers. Some have three employee numbers.

"There are also 148,060 employees out of 601,948 with biometrics that did not match anyone on the National Identification register (i.e. no Ghanacard).