6 times Nana Agradaa has been in the news

This is not the first time Nana Agradaa has been in the grip of the police over an alleged scam.

Pulse.com.gh lists 6 times the fetish priest now evangelist Nana Agradaa has been in the news for causing controversies.

Nana Agradaa arrested for money doubling scam

She was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, after a member of her church accused her of frauding and defrauding or swindling the members of her church.

Nana Agradaa, who is the Founder of the Heaven Way Church at Weija in Accra was busted over an alleged money-doubling scam charge leveled against her by some of her church members.

It followed viral social media reports showing members of the church, both new and old, who had thronged the premises of the church to demand their money.

A viral video showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader, a one-time traditional priestess, had swindled them.

Pulse Ghana

According to them, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, had promised to double their money through her special spiritual purifications.

Consequently, the church members said, they gave her various sums of money, only to find out that the promise was a hoax.

Nana Agradaa arrested for operating a TV station without a license

She was arrested in April 2021 after a joint team from the police and the National Security, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA), raided the premises of her two TV stations at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Nana Agradaa admitted to the illegality and was placed in police custody to assist with further investigations.

She owns Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, and these were illegally transmitted at Kasoa without a licence.

Pulse Ghana

The team also seized equipment used in the transmission of television signals from both stations.

Her arrest was part of an operation that led to the closure of 49 television stations in the country.

However, Nana Agradaa was subsequently sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court to a fine of GH¢36,000 for operating the television channels and displaying charlatanic materials.

Nana Agradaa denounces her 'sika gari' deity

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Nana Agradaa said she has now converted to Christianity,

She has, therefore, planned to visit her shrine on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with some pastors for all her deities to be brought out for destruction.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, she will not worship her deities anymore, adding that she is now an evangelist and does not even want to be referred to as Nana Agradaa anymore.

Nana Agradaa suffers broken heart after her husband dumped her

Agradaa was dating a pastor when she was a fetish priest cum an alleged scammer.

It was one of the most shocking relationships around and people never understood why a pastor would marry an idol worshipper.

She has been left heartbroken after being dumped by her husband.

Reports indicated that the husband was fine with her when she was a fetish priestess but left her after becoming a Christian.

Pulse Ghana

Her implication was he was fine when she was a priestess but not happy she repented.

Reports suggested that the husband tried converting her to Christianity, which he did but became disappointed when he realized she was just using her conversion as a smokescreen to continue scamming others.

There was an allegation that he left Agradaa because they had a child who she allegedly used for a sacrifice, but those are the wildest of the wild allegations that have ever been labeled against Agradaa.

Through the transition process, her husband divorced her.

Following months of rumors about their split, Nana Agradaa confirmed the news in a new video as she shed tears and looks very worried.

Nana Agradaa allegedly sued by Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing allegedly sued Nana Agradaa for releasing her private video and defaming her personality with that.

This comes after Joyce Blessing in a video shared online was seen mocking Nana Agradaa because her husband has allegedly ditched their marriage to do other things.

But Nana Agradaa angrily came on social media to blast her for having the effrontery to mock her.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Agradaa faces Owusu Bempah

Nana Agradaa on Thursday, March 3, 2022, stormed the Accra Circuit Court to testify against Reverend Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

Nana Agradaa known for her fetishism is a victim of an alleged assault and misconduct perpetrated by Owusu Bempah.

Owusu Bempah and his accomplices faced the law for what the Police described as "offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and threat of death" following their arrest on September 13, 2021.'

Pulse Ghana

It was after a video of the men went viral in which the suspects on trial were spotted at the residence of Nana Agradaa exchanging words during an altercation that ensued between the two parties.