They were arrested last Friday in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region and Nkasim near Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The operation led by the head of taskforce, Mr Francis Assibi Abu, also saw the arrest of three Ghanaians, who were supporting the Chinese miners.

The operation followed a tip off by some residents, Mr Assibi Abu explained.

They have been handed over to the Police at Obuasi in the Ashanti region for action.

The Chinese are to be processed and sent to the Immigration headquarters in Accra for further action.