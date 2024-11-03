ADVERTISEMENT
7 dead and 4 injured in a fatal accident on Sunyani-Berekum road

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Seven people, including five women and two men have tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident yesterday on the Sunyani-Berekum road, with four others sustaining injuries.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Corolla with registration number AS 4819-17 collided with a Great Wall Voleex, registered as GN5753-12.

Eyewitnesses have pointed to potholes on the road as a likely cause of the accident.

In a video circulating on social media, witnesses are seen gathered around the bodies on the ground.

Road accidents in Ghana have become an increasingly critical public safety issue, claiming thousands of lives each year and placing a heavy burden on the nation’s healthcare system. Despite numerous safety campaigns and efforts to enforce traffic laws, the accident rate continues to rise, particularly on major highways and in densely populated urban areas.

The leading causes of road accidents in Ghana include speeding, poor road infrastructure, driver fatigue, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and a lack of proper enforcement of traffic regulations. Speeding is particularly problematic, with many drivers not observing posted limits, leading to frequent collisions and loss of control. Other human factors, such as drunk driving and distracted driving, also contribute to the high accident rate.

Furthermore, many roads across the country are in poor condition, with potholes, unmarked lanes, and insufficient lighting, creating hazardous situations, particularly at night. Roads in both urban and rural regions are neglected, making it difficult for vehicles to navigate safely, even when drivers take precautions. The lack of guardrails, poorly designed shoulders, and inadequate signage in many areas exacerbates these problems.

Data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) shows a disturbing trend of rising fatalities and injuries from road accidents. In recent years, statistics have indicated that road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death in Ghana. As of 2024, the rate of accidents and associated fatalities has seen another spike, with an increase in both urban and rural road accidents. Many of these accidents involve commercial vehicles, leading to high casualty figures due to the number of passengers on board.

Accidents are particularly prevalent during peak travel times, such as public holidays and festive seasons, when the roads are congested with vehicles travelling between cities and towns. Public transport buses and long-distance coaches, often overcrowded and poorly maintained, are frequently involved in accidents that result in multiple fatalities.

