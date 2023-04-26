7 jobless physician assistants arrested for picketing

Reports indicated that the physician assistants flouted an agreement with the police which was to converge outside the Accra Sports Stadium and not to picket at the Ministry of Health.

Stephen Conduah, a member of the health professionals told Accra-based Citi FM that they were waiting to have some form of negotiations with leaders of the Ministry before a police officer came and queried him adding that the police command asked to see them at the Police station.

According to the group, there have been delays in processes by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are posted to health centers across the country.

