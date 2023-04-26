ADVERTISEMENT
7 jobless physician assistants arrested for picketing

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Police have arrested about seven members of a group of physician assistants who were picketing about their pending postings.

The jobless physician assistants have been taken to the Accra Regional Police Command for breaching an earlier agreement over their mode of picketing.

Reports indicated that the physician assistants flouted an agreement with the police which was to converge outside the Accra Sports Stadium and not to picket at the Ministry of Health.

Stephen Conduah, a member of the health professionals told Accra-based Citi FM that they were waiting to have some form of negotiations with leaders of the Ministry before a police officer came and queried him adding that the police command asked to see them at the Police station.

According to the group, there have been delays in processes by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are posted to health centers across the country.

They are, therefore, calling on the government for immediate employment.

