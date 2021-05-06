76-year-old woman burnt to death after dumsor

According to him, the Fire Service received a distress call about the fire incident on the premises of the Zion Prayer Ministry at about 12:00 am Thursday dawn.

He stated that the firefighters got to the scene and immediately prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms, especially the nearby rooms where mattresses were stored.

The light in the area was off throughout the day and so when the light came back, there was a trigger in the power cables causing the fire outbreak, DOIII Jacob narrated.

He noted that the 76-year-old woman was alone in her room when the fire started which also destroyed several properties.

The firefighters forced their way into the raging fire to rescue the woman but unfortunately, she was dead before his men could rescue her.

The charred body of the prophetess has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Morgue.