RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

76-year-old woman burnt to death after dumsor

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Residents of Komenda in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District of the Central Region woke to receive bad news that a 76-year-old woman, Margaret Emmisah, was burnt to death when fire gutted the Mount Zion Prayer Ministry.

File photo
File photo Pulse Ghana

The deceased, known as Margaret Emmisa, who is a retired prophetess at the prayer ministry died as a result of the intermittent power outages in the area, DOIII Jacob Krakue of the Komenda District Fire Command has said.

Recommended articles

According to him, the Fire Service received a distress call about the fire incident on the premises of the Zion Prayer Ministry at about 12:00 am Thursday dawn.

He stated that the firefighters got to the scene and immediately prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms, especially the nearby rooms where mattresses were stored.

The light in the area was off throughout the day and so when the light came back, there was a trigger in the power cables causing the fire outbreak, DOIII Jacob narrated.

He noted that the 76-year-old woman was alone in her room when the fire started which also destroyed several properties.

The firefighters forced their way into the raging fire to rescue the woman but unfortunately, she was dead before his men could rescue her.

The charred body of the prophetess has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Morgue.

The Police have launched investigations into the matter.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders