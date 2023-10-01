89 hospitals are 52% complete under agenda 111 - Akufo Addo

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo also expressed his vision of making Ghana the Center of Excellence for Medical Care in West Africa by 2030, leveraging the country's peaceful status, democratic values, and economic opportunities in the region.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services by providing the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and technology as part of Ghana's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He emphasized that these construction projects are being carried out by Ghanaian contractors, creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people.

The President noted that there are approximately 120 workers on each construction site, and once completed, an average of 549 individuals will be employed in a district hospital, 1,343 in a regional hospital, and 947 in each psychiatric hospital.

The Agenda 111 initiative aims to provide 101 standard 100-bed district hospitals with accommodation for medical personnel in districts without existing hospitals, and six new regional hospitals for each of the six new regions.