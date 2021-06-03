RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

9 bodies retrieved from collapsed mining pit in Gbane

Authors:

Evans Annang

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service has retrieved the bodies of nine men trapped in a collapsed mining pit at Gbane in the Upper East Region.

File photo
Anglogold Ashanti Mining pit caves in Pulse Ghana

According to reports, it has taken the police and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) more than 48 hours to retrieve the bodies.

The miners were trapped after the pit they were working in, three nights ago, was inundated with water from a heavy downpour in the Talensi District.

In a report by Joy FM, the Upper East Regional Minister has already directed that a committee be set up to probe circumstances leading to the incident.

File photo
File photo Pulse Nigeria

According to Mr Stephen Yakubu, the committee’s task is to ensure such happenings do no reoccur in the District.

“In order for this not to happen again, I am going to put up a Committee to look over small scale mining here in the region. We are talking about our region and particularly this area, what is it that we [should] learn and do so that these unfortunate happenings will never happen again? And so I am going to do that,” he said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

