9 bodies retrieved from collapsed mining pit in Gbane

The miners were trapped after the pit they were working in, three nights ago, was inundated with water from a heavy downpour in the Talensi District.
In a report by Joy FM, the Upper East Regional Minister has already directed that a committee be set up to probe circumstances leading to the incident.
According to Mr Stephen Yakubu, the committee’s task is to ensure such happenings do no reoccur in the District.
“In order for this not to happen again, I am going to put up a Committee to look over small scale mining here in the region. We are talking about our region and particularly this area, what is it that we [should] learn and do so that these unfortunate happenings will never happen again? And so I am going to do that,” he said.