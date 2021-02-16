The total death toll is now 542.
The Ghana Health Service has announced that some 656 new cases have been confirmed.
The number of active cases is now 7,850.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 76,492 with 68,100 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 44,580
Ashanti Region - 13,641
Western Region - 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,299
Central Region - 2,664
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Upper East Region - 814
Bono Region - 779
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 625
Oti Region - 258
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42