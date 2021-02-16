The total death toll is now 542.

The Ghana Health Service has announced that some 656 new cases have been confirmed.

The number of active cases is now 7,850.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 76,492 with 68,100 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 44,580

Ashanti Region - 13,641

Western Region - 4,442

Eastern Region - 3,299

Central Region - 2,664

Volta Region - 1,323

Bono East Region - 951

Northern Region - 827

Upper East Region - 814

Bono Region - 779

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 625

Oti Region - 258

Upper West Region - 257

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42