98-year-old children's ward at Korle-bu refurbished by Dredge Masters Ltd

The Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, commended Dredge Masters for heeding their call to give the second floor of the Child Health Department a facelift.

According to him, one unique aspect of this department was its heroic deeds in constantly and tirelessly working to saving the lives of children.

Hence, he commends the leaders and staff of the department for their tremendous work in saving lives.

“The staff at this department are doing a solid work and need to be commended, cautioning that any nation that jokes with the health of its children does so at its peril,” he noted.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah said about 6,000 children are admitted yearly at the department “not only with normal cases but also with very complicated ones.”

"We all must come together and support the Korle Bu Child Health Department to secure the health of our children,” the CEO of KBTH appealed.

He assured that management of the hospital will ensure that the facilities provided are maintained to give quality service.

The Head of the Child Health Department, Professor Christabel Enweronu Laryea, was full of gratitude towards the work done by Dredge Masters.

“We are very grateful to Dredge Masters and Jospong Group of Companies for coming to our aid. It is one of the biggest supports the department has received,” she elatedly expressed.

She lamented that it was very difficult managing the ward, in terms of its infrastructure, many of which were in a very deplorable state, especially looking at the fact it was one of the oldest departments of KBTH.

She said so many Ghanaian children have passed through the department. She furthermore called on other cooperative bodies, NGOs to help restore other floors of the department.

According to the Deputy Managing Director of Dredgre Masters Limited Mr Samuel Borquaye, the refurbishment forms part of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Mr Borquaye in his address stated that Dredge Masters, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies(JGC) is eager to embark on such projects as part of their efforts in reaching out to the communities.

"Indeed as a company, we own it as special responsibilities to reach to our communities to offer as such support as we can.

However, it is sometimes difficult to identify relevant projects that will be impactful and sustainable, so when the call came for us to support this project, we were very happy knowing the kind of impact that it will have on our children and the country,” he said.

According to him the project which cost 1,823,200.41 Ghana cedis will serve as impaction of lives.

Adding that the project which about three months to be completed includes; removal and replacement of aluminium framed and sliding windows, removal and replacement of defective doors with half air cubon doors among other things.

The rest includes the provision of kitchen cabinet and painting of the entire facility, providing of artwork for the children, removal and replacement of all floor tiles in the washrooms, all offices and all other rooms at the unit, changed the entire Belfast sinks, mounted hand sanitiser dispensers, paper towel handrail, tissue dispensers, automatic hand dryers, fixed new water closets, wash hand basins, showers, taps and mirror in the various washrooms of the department.