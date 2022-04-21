RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers in his constituency

Andreas Kamasah

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has distributed new Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers in his constituency.

Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers
Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers

The Ranking Member of the legislature's Foreign Affairs Committee took to his Facebook page to disclose this.

According to him, the gesture is part of "interventions to improve teaching and learning in our hard-to-reach villages."

The lawmaker said he had met the "young teachers who have been at the post since last year and are currently on vacation."

Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers
Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers Ablakwa gives Samsung Galaxy Tablets to teachers Pulse Ghana

He added that during the meeting, the teachers shared their experiences with him and their opinions on what more he could do as their MP to improve their conditions.

Ablakwa commended all education workers in the constituency whose contributions have helped improve Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results from 22% before he became an MP to 71% currently.

"I greatly commend all workers in the North Tongu education space for the latest performance statistics which shows consistent remarkable improvement — for example, our least performing school in the BECE posted 71% compared to a low of 22% before I assumed office as MP."

In December last year, Ablakwa launched the Furniture and Footwear Bank [FFB] in his constituency. The initiative is meant to be a storehouse for a considerable number of furniture and footwear.

The furniture is meant to be supplied to public schools in the constituency’s catchment area to eliminate the endemic "no furniture syndrome" in schools, while the footwear component will also end the disturbing trend of children walking barefooted to school.

"We aim to establish a furniture bank that constantly stores at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages.

"The purpose of this initiative is o ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again," the MP said.

Some of the furniture has already been dispatched to various schools within the constituency, and some pupils have benefited from the footwear hub.

Andreas Kamasah

