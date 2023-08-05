ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ablekuma shooting: Suspect unable to appear in court, faints in cells

Reymond Awusei Johnson

New development on the ongoing Ablekuma bullion van reports that suspect, Hope Osaze was unable to appear in court as scheduled due to ill health.

Sefwi Bekwai: Police arrest 3 in connection with murder of woman
Sefwi Bekwai: Police arrest 3 in connection with murder of woman

The Police on Thursday could not produce the third accused person in the bullion van robbery, in court because he allegedly fainted and was rushed to the Police Hospital.

Recommended articles

At the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewah Archana, said the Police needed to conduct fresh investigations after the arrest of two more suspects Hope Osazae and Blessing Ijoma, weeks ago.

The police earlier arraigned Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, who were arrested days after the incident.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder of Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused persons and their accomplices are said to have bolted with GH¢145,163.08 following the robbery.

The police have launched a fresh investigation into the matter in which four persons have been nabbed for their involvement in the attack on a bullion van, which led to the death of a police officer at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

The matter has been adjourned to September 27, 2023, by the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Menzgold

Menzgold assures to reimburse customers after successful validation exercise

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London road expedition: A team of 13 Ghanaians embarks 10,000km road trip to the UK

Accident

A/R: Juaboso MP Kwabena Minta Akandoh involved in a near-fatal accident

John Mahama and Mufti Menk

Former President John Mahama meets with Mufti Menk of Zimbabwe