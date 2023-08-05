Ablekuma shooting: Suspect unable to appear in court, faints in cells

At the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewah Archana, said the Police needed to conduct fresh investigations after the arrest of two more suspects Hope Osazae and Blessing Ijoma, weeks ago.

The police earlier arraigned Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul, who were arrested days after the incident.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder of Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah.

The accused persons and their accomplices are said to have bolted with GH¢145,163.08 following the robbery.

The police have launched a fresh investigation into the matter in which four persons have been nabbed for their involvement in the attack on a bullion van, which led to the death of a police officer at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.