RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Abronye DC faces court today over coup allegations against Mahama

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC is set to appear in court today for spreading fake news.

Abronye DC
Abronye DC

He was detained by the police after preliminary investigations showed that his claims that former President John Dramani Mahama is planning a coup are untrue.

Recommended articles

Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command, after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false News and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.

Abronye DC had alleged that John Mahama was planning with Al Qaeda to do a coup d’etat that will topple the Akufo-Addo government.

Mahama is the ‘grand lord’ of peddling falsehoods – Abronye DC hits back
Mahama is the ‘grand lord’ of peddling falsehoods – Abronye DC hits back Pulse Ghana

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.

The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card

Afia Akoto was allegedly sacked from MASLOC for marrying an NDC man – Kennedy Agyapong

Chief Biney and Maame Afia

“You are a hero” – Manasseh Azure hails sacked Ghana Airport boss

Manasseh Azure and Yaw Kwakwa

Some journalists are thieves; their arrests can’t be press freedom violation - Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer Sampson Anyenini