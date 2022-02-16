He was detained by the police after preliminary investigations showed that his claims that former President John Dramani Mahama is planning a coup are untrue.
Abronye DC faces court today over coup allegations against Mahama
The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC is set to appear in court today for spreading fake news.
Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command, after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.
He was subsequently charged with the publication of false News and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.
Abronye DC had alleged that John Mahama was planning with Al Qaeda to do a coup d’etat that will topple the Akufo-Addo government.
He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.
The police in a letter to the NPP stalwart over the allegations stated that "The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a publication in which Mr. Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC is alleged to have said that former President John Mahama is allegedly planning to stage a coup."
