Abronye DC faces court today over coup allegations against Mahama

Abronye DC was detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command, after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false News and Offensive Conduct conducive to the breach of Peace.

Abronye DC had alleged that John Mahama was planning with Al Qaeda to do a coup d’etat that will topple the Akufo-Addo government.

Pulse Ghana

He made the allegation on Accra-based Hot FM while responding to the arrest of the #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on his attempt to stage a coup if Parliament passes the controversial 1.75% E-levy.