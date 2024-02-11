ACCESS Bank Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe perished in helicopter crash

Media outlets covering the incident indicate that Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and three other passengers were on board the ill-fated Eurocopter EC130 helicopter.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the crash occurred around 10:00 pm local time near Nipton, California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was reportedly informed of the incident at 10:12 pm local time.

The sudden and tragic event has sent shockwaves through the business and banking community, as Herbert Wigwe was not only a prominent figure in the finance sector but also a co-founder of one of Nigeria's leading banks, Access Bank.

