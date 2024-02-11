The renowned Nigerian banker and entrepreneur is said to have been involved in a helicopter crash late Friday in California, United States of America, along with several members of his immediate family.
ACCESS Bank Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe perished in helicopter crash
Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and co-founder of Access Bank, is said to have passed away, according to reports at the age of 57
Media outlets covering the incident indicate that Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and three other passengers were on board the ill-fated Eurocopter EC130 helicopter.
According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the crash occurred around 10:00 pm local time near Nipton, California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was reportedly informed of the incident at 10:12 pm local time.
The sudden and tragic event has sent shockwaves through the business and banking community, as Herbert Wigwe was not only a prominent figure in the finance sector but also a co-founder of one of Nigeria's leading banks, Access Bank.
The loss is deeply felt not only for his contributions to the financial industry but also for the impact he had on the lives of many through his leadership and entrepreneurship.
