Accra-based Waakye seller Auntie Muni says economic hardship has slowed down business

She said this among other things in an interview on Asaase Radio on September 13, 2023.

Auntie Muni cited the hike in the prices of food commodities as partly the reason her business and those of others are struggling to break even let alone make profits.

“In the past, it was good, but now no more. Things are very expensive now, but truth be told, it was good in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nowadays you can’t take care of your children, but for me, I have taken care of my children, I used to pay in dollars but this time, no; it is not like the past,” she lamented.

Auntie Muni’s lamentation mirrors the plights of many other business owners across the country, just like the general citizenry.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has released its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, revealing that the inflation rate for August 2023 stood at a significant 40.1 percent year-on-year.

This data reflects the ongoing economic challenges facing Ghana and its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI for August 2023 was 190.6, compared to 136.0 for the same period in 2022. In practical terms, this means that the general price level in August 2023 was 40.1 percent higher than in August 2022, indicating a substantial increase in the cost of living for Ghanaians.

In a detailed breakdown, the GSS reported that month-on-month inflation between July 2023 and August 2023 recorded a slight decrease of -0.2 percent, providing a small respite from the continuous surge in prices.

The figures also showed that food inflation for August 2023, with an index of 0.427, was 51.9 percent, slightly lower than the previous month's food inflation of 55.0 percent. Month-on-month food inflation for August 2023 was -0.3 percent, indicating a marginal reduction in food prices.

Non-food inflation, represented by an index of 0.573, was 30.9 percent for August 2023, compared to 33.8 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month non-food inflation decreased by -0.2 percent, suggesting a slight alleviation in the prices of non-food items.

The report also distinguished between locally produced and imported items, revealing that inflation for locally produced items was 42.4 percent, while inflation for imported items stood at 36.2 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Samuel Kobina Anim, the Government Statistician, announced these figures, underscoring the economic challenges that Ghana currently faces.