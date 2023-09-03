Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

According to a statement from the ministry, motorists are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the posted speed limits, as well as follow the traffic management signs that have been set up during this period.

Additionally, the ministry has outlined plans to install six height restriction gantries, with a maximum height clearance of 4.5 meters, at various locations along the Accra-Tema Motorway before the construction zone. Any vehicles exceeding this height limit will be redirected to exit the motorway via a designated route.

