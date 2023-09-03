ADVERTISEMENT
Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads, has announced the implementation of traffic diversions on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

This decision has been made in light of ongoing construction work to build a bridge over the motorway, connecting Flowerpot to East Legon. The construction forms part of the Flowerpot Interchange project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance transportation in the area.

According to a statement from the ministry, motorists are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the posted speed limits, as well as follow the traffic management signs that have been set up during this period.

Additionally, the ministry has outlined plans to install six height restriction gantries, with a maximum height clearance of 4.5 meters, at various locations along the Accra-Tema Motorway before the construction zone. Any vehicles exceeding this height limit will be redirected to exit the motorway via a designated route.

“6 no. height restriction gantries (4.5 meters) will be positioned at different locations across the Accra Tema Motorway prior to reaching the construction zone. Vehicles exceeding 4.5 meters in height will be redirected to exit the stretch through the designated route”

The Ministry acknowledges that these traffic diversions may cause some inconvenience and apologizes for any disruption during the construction process.

