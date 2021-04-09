Adam Mutawakilu kicks against ECG's proposal to increase tariff

"In terms of distribution, we need support, because we have to do upgrades to make sure the system is sustainable. We don't wait till something is broken before we fix it. We need additional funds to upgrade our systems at all times," he added.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "How much of our monies are being lost? If that is not tackled, then we are wasting our time on this. They are just taking money from Ghanaians and wasting it. Technical and commercial losses alone are over 25% and that means that for every 100 million that ECG is expected to collect, they can’t account for 25 million of it. So if we only concentrate on increasing tariff without reducing technical and commercial losses, we will come back to square one."