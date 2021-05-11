RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Adutwum meets Spio-Garbrah, Joyce Aryee, Osafo-Marfo et al to discuss Ghana's education

The Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has held a meeting with eight former Ministers of Education to dialogue and share knowledge on the education system in the country.

Former Ministers of Education present at the meeting include Yaw Osafo-Marfo, Ms. Betty Mould Iddrissu, Prof. Dominic Fobih, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah.

The rest are Ms. Joyce Aryee, Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, and Dr. Mrs. Christiana Amoako Nuamah.

The former ministers shared and discussed good practices on effective social and policy dialogue, while developing a common understanding of the main challenges, identifying actions to address them, and developing ultimate strategies to overcome them that would go a long way in getting the best strategies and ideas which when harnessed would push the development agenda of the country.

The meeting was timely considering Ghana's educational system currently undergoing some form of restructuring to help improve teaching and learning.

