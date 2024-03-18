Agenda 111 is not realistic – Mahama

Mahama expressed his doubts during a discussion with clergy members in Accra, emphasizing that the government’s plan appears unrealistic and unlikely to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

“This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals. I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish.

“And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed.”