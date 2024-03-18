ADVERTISEMENT
Agenda 111 is not realistic – Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has labelled the ‘Agenda 111’ project as not feasible.

He said the project by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration is overly ambitious and it will be difficult to achieve.

Mahama expressed his doubts during a discussion with clergy members in Accra, emphasizing that the government’s plan appears unrealistic and unlikely to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

“This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals. I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish.

“And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed.”

The Agenda 111 project is part of the New Patriotic Party’s government health policy of building a hospital in each district and region of Ghana in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build 111 hospitals nationwide to improve the geographical coverage of healthcare in the country.

