RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aggrieved jobless nurses picket Parliament

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some aggrieved trainee nurses have pitched camp at the premises of Parliament demanding urgent employment.

Nurses picket
Nurses picket

The nurses had been at the premises of Parliament ahead of the presentation of the 2022 Mid-year budget review by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and had vowed not to vacate the grounds of the House until the government employs them.

Recommended articles

Some of the aggrieved nurses said they have been home for well over two years after the completion of their service.

READ ALSO: Coalition of unemployed nurses disappointed in Nation Builders Corps

Some said "We don’t understand why we have accessed the portal together with the diploma and degree students and we are still in the house. The degree holders are at the post and the diploma holders too are at the post but we are still in the house.

"Right now, we are burdens to our families. Some of them are thinking that we failed our exams, which is not so."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Atta Mills’ brother finally reveals the cause of his death

Samuel and John Evans Atta Mills

Majority leader escapes lynching at the hands of irate youth in Suame

Angry Suame youth

200 to 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists — Security analyst

Terrorists

GES reviewing Free SHS to determine how much parents should pay – Opoku Amankwah

Free SHS