The nurses had been at the premises of Parliament ahead of the presentation of the 2022 Mid-year budget review by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and had vowed not to vacate the grounds of the House until the government employs them.
Aggrieved jobless nurses picket Parliament
Some aggrieved trainee nurses have pitched camp at the premises of Parliament demanding urgent employment.
Recommended articles
Some of the aggrieved nurses said they have been home for well over two years after the completion of their service.
Some said "We don’t understand why we have accessed the portal together with the diploma and degree students and we are still in the house. The degree holders are at the post and the diploma holders too are at the post but we are still in the house.
"Right now, we are burdens to our families. Some of them are thinking that we failed our exams, which is not so."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh