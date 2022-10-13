Aggrieved Metro Mass drivers call for the head of Managing Director

According to the aggrieved drivers who are currently on a sit-down strike across the country, they consider incompetence on the part of Adu-Boahen and his two deputies.

The drivers blamed the management for the widespread strike action.

The Kumasi senior staff union chairman said for the past five years no staff has received full salary and management of the state transport company has also refused to pay their tier two and three pension scheme deductions, personal loans, and Cidan loan since 2018 to a tune of a whopping GH¢350,000 meanwhile deductions are effected on their salaries.

"They make deductions from our salaries since 2017 but the monies do not reflect in the loan, insurance, and pension schemes.

"The audit manager doubles as the traffic operations officer so there is no proper and transparent form of accountability. Who watches the watchman? One person serving in these two positions is even illegal. They are deputies serving in the traffic operations unit and we have called for the right thing to be done but Management looks on unconcerned," he stated.

He alleged that Adu-Boahen and his deputies are corrupt and hence must be sacked.

"That Adu-Boahen must be sacked. He and his colleagues in Accra are corrupt and make no effort to expand this company. A vehicle can be parked for weeks just because of little maintenance. They give preferential treatment to ladies especially in charging the parcels. They are only contributing to the collapse of the company and not ensuring efficiency," he added.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the company, George Asante, has said Adu-Boahen is not to be blamed for the current situation of the company and blamed senior staff for orchestrating the strike.