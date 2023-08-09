Aggrieved Tano North constituents reject Freda Prempeh's toilet facility

According to the residents, there is a perception that the parliamentarian declined to inaugurate the facility, which had been completed for a period exceeding three years.

The alleged reasoning behind this hesitance is linked to the election outcome for the District Assembly, where her preferred candidate did not emerge victorious.

Despite community appeals directed at Freda Prempeh, the request to commission the facility was reportedly declined. This decision resulted in an uncomfortable incident during the project's official unveiling.

During the commissioning event, the residents made their dissatisfaction evident by jeering at the MP and her entourage.

An aggrieved resident said "There are wicked people in the world. Honourable Freda Prempeh, go and commission the funeral grounds and the poor market that you constructed without any iron rods.

"The people who are giving you ill advice that you’re also listening to, they are also wicked just as yourself. You think you can come and deceive us with this nonsense facility."

The constituents claim that the MP's actions are driven by the fact that someone else has initiated the construction of a toilet facility for the community.

They maintained that this is the sole underlying reason behind Freda Prempeh's choice not to commission the facility.

Construction works on the facility at Yamfo have been stalled for months, left under the mercy of the weather.