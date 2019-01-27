Agyarko's funeral: late MP's wife recounts their love days

In a tribute at the funeral service of the late MP, Josephine Agyarko said they first met when Agyarko was doing his national service at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital while she was in her final year at the University.

"He was 28 and I was 25, we were both born-again Christians and we loved the Lord. We got married on 4th January 1986," she recounted.

"He was a charming and eloquent young pharmacist, every young lady wanted to be brother Emmanuel’s wife,” she added.

The late MP was laid to rest yesterday, January 26 at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

Family and friends have gathered at the hometown to pay their last respect to the former MP.

His final funeral rites followed immediately at the Zimmerman Presbyterian School Park at Odumase-Krobo.

Mr Agyarko, whose remains arrived in the country last Thursday, died on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in the United States of America (USA) after a short illness.

The late MP died on November 21, 2018 at the Yale University Hospital after an ailment from a complication with his ball gladder.

Last Friday, a vigil and a candlelight procession were organized for him through the principal streets of Odumase-Krobo in honour of Mr Agyarko, who was a former Presiding Member of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly.