He said some names might sound foreign but they might belong to Ghanaians therefore the EC has to make it’s just in the process.

“The hard part of what the EC has to do going into our election is validating the register”.

“We pray that they would be an impartial referee and not remove names of people they think are not Ghanaians, because I know Ghanaians who are called John Williams, which looks very foreign”.

The EC, he admonished, should not “mismatch pictures with names”.

And prayed that “God would cause the EC and its team to be God-fearing, impartial and divinely protected”.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

The Ghana Police Service, Bishop Agyinasare said they were “very professional” during the registration exercise, noting: “I did not see any nasty incidents from them on the news.”

The founder of Perez Chapel International also observed that “the registration officers, too, as long as prospective registrants proved “they were Ghanaians”, duly registered them, noting: “They were very professional”.