The man of God contends that as a people we tend to drag successful people down often times.

In a virtual sermon, Bishop Agyinasare said this behavior is the reason why no Ghanaian currently owns a private jet.

We cannot stand the success of our own people”, Bishop Agyinasare said in his virtual sermon on Sunday, 19 July 2020, on the theme: ‘Getting rid of envy’ adding: “We make it difficult in this country for people to enjoy their blessings from God”.

He noted that Ghana keeps repeating the vicious cycle of the past, noting: “Because of our spirit of envy, people rather keep their wealth overseas and die and leave it there”.

“We think that to succeed, we need to pull down the one ahead of us down. In Ghana, we don’t have a problem if a foreigner comes to buy a property in Villagio or Trassacco or the Cantonments but when a Ghanaian does, we have a problem”.

“No wonder we hardly have people owning jets in this country; we would talk and bring them down and the government would find a way to criminalise them and close them down”, he observed.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

“It is like crabs in a tray – they keep pulling one another down and none is able to climb out of the tray”, the man of God noted.

He, however, warned that: ‘If you cannot allow that which belongs to another to flourish, you cannot have your own’.