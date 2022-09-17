Aisha Huang slapped with 4 new charges including illegal entry into Ghana

Citi News reports that the charges are undertaking a mining operation without a license and facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation.

The other charges are the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

Aisha was first arrested in May 2017 and charged with undertaking illegal mining activities in Ghana.

She was subsequently deported, with former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo explaining that the state did not prosecute her because it wanted to keep its diplomatic relationship with China intact.

However, earlier this month the Chinese galamsey kingpin was re-arrested following a tip-off that she was back in the country and continuing her old ways as an illegal miner.

She was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and flown to Accra and arraigned same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.

The quartet were already facing charges of mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.