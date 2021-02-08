The new infections bring the total number of cases recorded to 79.

Seventy-four of the patients are students and five staff of the school.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued a statement urging calm among parents, students, and the general public concerning the infection of some of its students and staff with COVID-19.

More than 40 students and staff of the school have been confirmed by the Eastern Regional Health Directorate to have contracted the virus.

A statement from the corporate affairs unit of the school-issued on Friday, 5 February 2021 said: "All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff."

It added that the staff and students have been advised to continue with “strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols."

"We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases," the Authority noted.

Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 464.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 765 new cases were recorded and the active caseload is now 6,411.

So far, a total of 71,533 cases have been confirmed.

64,658 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.