Akufo-Addo allays fears of international community over anti-LGBT+ Bill

"I am aware that last week's bi-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member's motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law," President Akufo-Addo stated.

The President assured the international community that Ghana has no intentions of regressing on its commitment to human rights, despite the passage of the controversial bill. However, he revealed that any decision regarding his assent to the bill has been deferred due to a legal challenge questioning its constitutionality.

"All issues around the bill which is yet to reach my desk have been put on hold until further notice," President Akufo-Addo clarified. "I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation."

The bill, in its current form, outlaws same-sex marriage and imposes penalties, including imprisonment, on individuals involved in LGBT+ activities or advocacy.

The approval of the bill by Parliament has triggered responses from various diplomatic entities, including the US government and international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These entities have expressed concerns and hinted at potential repercussions if the bill becomes law.

As the controversy surrounding the anti-LGBT+ bill continues, all eyes remain on Ghana's leadership and the legal process as the nation navigates through this contentious issue.