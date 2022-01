Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have collapsed the Ghanaian economy - Mahama

Speaking to NDC lawmakers at their annual retreat, the former President said Ghanaians are facing untold hardships under the current government.

“The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

“The debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy.”

John Mahama also encouraged the NDC lawmakers to continue fighting for the ordinary Ghanaian and the party.

said “It was a good session as they prepare to resume sittings, and after a year in which they demonstrated their commitment to pushing the desires and interests of their constituents and Ghanaians generally in the House.

“Our MPs and the leadership have done very well in holding government accountable and on behalf of the general membership of the NDC), I expressed our appreciation to them.

“It is important for MPs, as stressed by other speakers and the leadership, to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC.

“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.

“These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing.”